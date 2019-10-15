Kettering vandal must pay compensation after graffiti

A man who sprayed graffiti on properties in Kettering has been ordered to pay compensation by magistrates.

Robbie Kennedy, 29, was prosecuted after damaging buildings on February 21 this year.

Last week Kennedy, of Northumberland Road, admitted criminal damage at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The court heard he sprayed graffiti on a council property in Highfield Road before vandalising Hawthorn Store in Hawthorn Road.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month conditional discharge.

Kennedy must pay the council £150 in compensation and Hawthorn Store owner Dilip Patel £50 in compensation after he had to paint over the graffiti.

Mr Patel said: "The police did a great job.

"I am pleased they caught him and took him to court."