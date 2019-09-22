Kettering thieves cut through chain to steal motorbike

Thieves stole a motorbike in Kettering after cutting through a chain that had secured it.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Leicester Close, just off Leicester Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The red and black Lexmoto motorbike had been left locked and secured on a driveway.

But at some point between 8.30pm on Thursday (September 19) and 5am the following morning its chain was cut and it was stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.