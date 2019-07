A missing 15-year-old from Kettering has not been seen in almost a week.

Campbell McKeegans was last seen on Tuesday, July 23, when he was wearing grey tracksuit top and bottoms, black trainers and carrying a green shoulder bag.

He is described as white, of medium build, with short brown hair.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Campbell or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."