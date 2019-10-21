Kettering taxi driver robbed at knifepoint

A taxi driver was punched repeatedly before being robbed at knifepoint as he waited to collect a fare in Kettering.

The terrifying incident took place in Louisa Drive on the Grange estate between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Friday (October 18).

Louisa Drive in Kettering. Credit: Google

As the driver waited, three people with their faces covered approached his vehicle and opened the driver and passenger doors.

One of them then punched the victim in the face repeatedly.

The driver was then threatened with a knife as the offenders demanded money.

They fled from the scene with a money bag and the car key, which were later recovered nearby.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."