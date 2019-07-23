Kettering stop-and-search finds drugs and weapons

A man has been charged with drugs and weapons offences after a stop-and-search in Kettering.

Officers from the Kettering Proactive Team searched a man in Weekley Glebe Road between 5.20pm and 5.30pm on Sunday (July 21).

These drugs were seized.

They found a large amount of class A drugs, an imitation firearm and cash in excess of £2,000.

Tayler James Metcalfe, 20, of Longmead Court in Northampton, has since been charged in connection with the incident.

He will face charges of possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis, possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Police also seized this imitation firearm.