Kettering sex attacker was a 'predator'

A Kettering kebab shop worker who sexually assaulted women and children caused his victims "significant fear and distress".

Dean Hristov, 40, was jailed for 30 months yesterday (Monday) after being found guilty of four attacks in the town in April last year.

Dean Hristov.

The court heard he touched two children in London Road before sexually assaulting a woman in Rockingham Road.

Twelve days earlier he had sexually assaulted a woman in School Lane, leaving her anxious and cautious.

Prosecuting, Paul Prior said: "She is disgusted that a man touched her and she was not able to do anything to prevent it happening."

Hristov, formerly of Silver Street, will be deported back to his native Turkey when his time behind bars ends in a matter of weeks after spending more than a year on remand.

Speaking after sentencing investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mark Webb, of Kettering CID, said: “Hristov’s persistent offending caused his victims significant fear and distress, and I hope the fact he is now behind bars brings them some comfort.

“Everyone has the right to go about their life without being harassed or assaulted.

"The conviction of this predator shows Northamptonshire Police will not tolerate sexual abuse in any form, and that we will do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Judge Michael Fowler also made Hristov the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting his contact with children should he return to the UK.