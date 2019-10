A Kettering man who stole power tools worth thousands has been jailed.

Nathan Milne, 40, admitted burglary at Northampton Magistrates' Court after an incident in Telford Way in July last year.

Serving prisoner Milne, formerly of Honey Crescent, broke into a unit and once he was inside helped himself to power tools.

Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks.

He must pay compensation of £3,896.17, costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.