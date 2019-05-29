Kettering pensioner jailed 50 years after sex attacks on children

An 85-year-old man will spend years behind bars decades after sex attacks on young children.

Janson King, of The Square in Thorpe Malsor just to the west of Kettering, was jailed for 12 years and three months at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

He was unanimously found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecency.

The offences took place in Buckinghamshire between the 1960s and 1980s.

Specialist investigator Rebecca Eva of the major crime unit, said: “The sexual abuse that these victims suffered as children has had a devastating impact on their lives.

“They have shown tremendous courage and I hope the verdicts and sentence given brings them some closure after some 50 years.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses in the case for giving evidence and also to the Crown Prosecution Service and prosecuting counsel, Jack Talbot, for their work in securing this conviction.

“This conviction reflects the hard work that is carried out by the Child Abuse Investigation Unit in bringing these offenders to justice and I would encourage anybody who has been a victim to report it to the police.

“You will be listened to, there is support and help available and wherever possible, offenders will be prosecuted.”