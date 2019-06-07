Kettering paedophile searched internet for child rape images

A serial sex offender from Kettering has been sentenced for viewing sick images.

Matthew Stainthorpe, 24, from Regent Street has previous convictions for viewing images of child abuse

Stainthorpe was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.

He was again before the courts yesterday for three offences committed in 2017.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Stainthorpe had been staying in the home of a pal in Northampton in October 2017 while she went away for a few days.

While there, he used her computer to search for terms including rape, child rape and incest.

On her return, she was concerned and alerted the authorities and Stainthorpe was arrested.

Several images were found on the computer, and more images of cartoon depictions of child abuse were found on his phone.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the offences but then admitted them before his took place.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced Stainthorpe to a 24-month community order.

He will have to complete a 60-day sex offenders’ programme and a undertake a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

Stainthorpe will also be placed on a the sex offenders’ register for five years and banned from working with children and vulnerable people.

At a hearing last December, Stainthorpe had received a conditional discharge for previous prohibited image offences committed in 2015 and 2016.