Kettering murder trial: Defendant 'used victim's bank card month after death'

A man accused of murdering his flatmate in Kettering used his victim's bank card in the weeks after killing him, a court heard.

Mindaugas Kaminskas denies killing Juozas Meilunas, 51, at the run down flat they lived in at Woodlands Court in Wood Street last year.

Juozas Meilunas.

Lithuanian street drinker Mr Meilunas' body was found on Boxing Day after a flood but he was believed to have suffered fatal head injuries after being struck with a wooden table leg in late September or early October.

Today (Tuesday) Northampton Crown Court heard ANPR cameras showed Kaminskas, 29, left the country on November 4 via a ferry from Dover to Calais.

He went back to his native Lithuania and CCTV showed him using Mr Meilunas' bank card at a cash machine on November 9 - more than a month after he died.

Prosecuting, Mary Loram said: "He can hardly claim he was getting it [money] for someone else.

"He must have known that Juozas Meilunas had no need for any money."

Further examination of Mr Meilunas' bank accounts showed several transactions just after he is believed to have died that were outside his normal spending pattern.

The court heard the agency worker often withdrew sums of £300 in cash with few debit card transactions.

But between October 6 and 8, several payments were made using Mr Meilunas' card at the Earl of Dalkeith, Subway, McDonald's and Lee Garden in Horsemarket.

When interviewed by police Kaminskas, of no fixed abode, said he had last seen Mr Meilunas on a bench in September.

He said he left to go to Lithuania via Luton shortly after that. The prosecution say this did not happen until several weeks later.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, continues.