Kettering motorist four times drink-drive limit sentenced

A Kettering motorist caught driving more than four times the drink drive limit has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Adam Muir, 37. of St Matthews Road, Kettering, was driving a Skoda Octavia when he was stopped by police on Malborne Way, Peterborough, on July 17 this year.

He was breathalysed, and he gave a reading of 150mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 36 months.

The disqualification can be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a drink driving rehabilitation course by September 28, 2021.