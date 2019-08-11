Kettering men fined after garage clearance fly-tip

Two men from Kettering have been hit with fines after items were fly-tipped just over the county border.

Harborough Council investigated after a pile of rubbish was dumped in Welham Lane, Great Bowden, in November last year.

Some of the fly-tipped waste.

Evidence from the scene led them to a Kettering man who was fined £300 for failing to check whether the person he had asked to remove the waste was registered to do so.

A second Kettering man who removed the rubbish on behalf of the other was also fined £300 for fly-tipping.

A Harborough Council spokesman declined to name the men.

The items - including a rug, children's toys, chair, paint and bicycle wheels - were dumped in the country lane after a garage clearance.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough Council’s regulatory lead, said: “This is a very successful investigation which showed real tenacity in achieving a positive outcome.

"Fly-tipping is unacceptable.

"This case sends out a strong message that we will investigate and fine those responsible.”