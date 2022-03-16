Kettering man wanted by police

Police have launched an appeal to track down a Kettering man who is wanted.

Steven Conway, 34, is wanted in connection with an incident which took place on Sunday, March 13, although officers have not revealed the nature of the incident.

Police say they also want to speak to him check on his welfare.

Steven Conway.