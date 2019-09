A Kettering man is at Her Majesty's pleasure after admitting having a weapon in public.

Luke Cole, 28, was jailed at Northampton Magistrates' Court last month after an incident in Silver Street in the town on May 12.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The incident saw him charged after he had a belt as a weapon and he was further charged with using threatening words or behaviour.

Cole, of Wellington Street, was jailed for four months and deprived of his belt.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.