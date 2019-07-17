Kettering man jailed for sexually assaulting child

A 74-year-old Kettering man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a girl more than 40 years ago.

David Bellamy, of Brambleside, was convicted by a jury at Leicester Crown Court of indecently assaulting his victim, who was 14 at the time of the abuse in the late 1970s.

Northampton Crown Court.

Bellamy, who pleaded not guilty, was jailed for a total of five years and three months, of which he will serve half his sentence. He was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Speaking afterwards investigating officer DC Jason Gregory, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “I welcome the sentence and I hope that it will be of some comfort to the victim in this case who has had her childhood and much of her adult life traumatised by events more than 40 years ago.

“I would like to commend and pay tribute to the victim and witnesses in this case for their bravery and courage throughout the investigation and during the trial.

“These events more than 40 years ago have now caught up with David Bellamy and I hope he will now reflect upon his actions which caused very significant trauma for the victim.

“This investigation shows that Northamptonshire Police will positively and robustly investigate all offences of non-recent sexual abuse no matter when they took place. We are always here to listen whenever you may feel ready to talk and we would urge anyone with information, regardless of how long ago it was, to contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”