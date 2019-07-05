Kettering man jailed after being caught with knife hidden inside pen

A Kettering man is behind bars after a knife was found on him - hidden within a pen.

Andrew Campbell, 48, was caught with the concealed weapon in Victoria Street on March 20.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

When the pen was pulled apart it revealed a deadly blade.

He denied possessing the weapon but was found guilty in his absence at Northampton Magistrates' Court last month.

And because it was his second offence involving a knife - just 16 days after being given a suspended sentence for the same offence - magistrates had no option but to jail him.

Campbell, of Highfield Crescent, was jailed for 26 weeks.

Suspended sentences of eight weeks for having a lock knife in Lindsay Street in December 2017 and two weeks for being equipped for theft with a lock pick set were also imposed.

Magistrates added a further two weeks in prison for failing to surrender whilst on bail, making his total sentence 38 weeks.

They also ordered that the knife in a pen was destroyed.