Kettering man charged with being more than four times drink-drive limit

A man from Kettering will face magistrates after being charged with drink-driving.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit responded to a call from a member of the public in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday 16 July) saying they believed there was a broken down vehicle in Peterborough on the roundabout of Malborne Way and the junction of Nene Parkway.

The driver, 37-year-old Adam Muir, of St Matthew’s Road in Kettering, was arrested after blowing 150mcg in a roadside breath test. The legal limit is 35 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Muir was bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 8.