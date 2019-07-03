Kettering man charged over series of burglaries

A Kettering man is in custody after being charged over a series of burglaries in the county.

Percy Holland, 41, of Wellington Street, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday) in relation to a number of incidents where items were stolen from garages in May and June.

Holland was charged over three incidents in The Drive in Northampton, two in Kettering Road in Northampton, two in Beech Avenue in Northampton and one in Brookland Road in Northampton.

He was also charged with stealing a Harley Davidson motorcycle from an address in Pytchley and one offence in relation to handling stolen goods.

Holland was remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 31.