Kettering lorry driver dies after vehicle leaves A1 and hits fence of RAF base

A Kettering lorry driver died after his vehicle left the A1 and collided with the fence of an RAF base.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the Townsend Road junction for Wittering on the northbound carriageway after an incident about 3.20pm on Sunday (May 28).

They found an articulated HGV had left the road and crashed into the perimeter fence of RAF Wittering.

Police are investigating

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 40s from the Kettering area, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles or people were involved.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “The HGV lorry driver has sadly lost his life and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones.

"I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the lorry before it left the road or has dashcam footage.”