News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Kettering lorry driver dies after vehicle leaves A1 and hits fence of RAF base

Our thoughts are with his family and friends
By Sam Wildman
Published 30th May 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:57 BST

A Kettering lorry driver died after his vehicle left the A1 and collided with the fence of an RAF base.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the Townsend Road junction for Wittering on the northbound carriageway after an incident about 3.20pm on Sunday (May 28).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They found an articulated HGV had left the road and crashed into the perimeter fence of RAF Wittering.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 40s from the Kettering area, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles or people were involved.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “The HGV lorry driver has sadly lost his life and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the lorry before it left the road or has dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information should report it online using reference 35/39538/23 or call 101.