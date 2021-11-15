Kettering grandad killed in minibus crash was a "fun-loving hippie at heart who lived life to the full"

Kettering grandfather Richard Kenworthy, 72, died nearly a month after the fatal minibus crash

The family of a Kettering grandad paid tribute to a "fun-loving hippie at heart" after a minibus driver was convicted of causing his death by dangerous driving.

Richard Kenworthy, aged 72, was one of three day-trippers killed after their vehicle failed to give way at a crossroads on November 14, 2019, collided with a Volkswagen Golf and overturned.

Margaret Henwood, aged 85, and 86-year-old Barbara McGruer, both of Bedford, died two days later.

Minibus driver Bogdan Ksiakez was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving over the fatal collision with a VW Golf

Mr Kenworthy died in hospital nearly a month later on December 13.

In a statement issued through Cambridgeshire Police, Mr Kenworthy's family said: "Richard was a fun-loving hippie at heart who lived life to the full.

"He loved exploring day trips and holidays and the grandchildren greatly miss their grandad's tales.

"There is a great gap in our lives now; he is greatly missed.”

Seven more pensioners were seriously injured, along with the driver of the Golf.

Minibus driver Bogdan Ksiakez, aged 44 and from Towcester, was working for a Northampton coach firm contracted to provide the day trip to a festive market at Ely Cathedral..

But a satnav warning of heavy traffic on the A14 sent him on an alternative route through unfamiliar Cambridgeshire country roads.

Crash investigators found he failed to slow down at a crossroads near the village of Bluntisham at 4.50pm and went through the junction at 29mph.

The Golf was travelling at 45mph on the 60mph-limit B1040 Somersham Road when the minibus crossed its path. It collided with the rear of the minibus, causing it to flip over.

In two police interviews, Ksiakez was alleged to have claimed he had “pretty much stopped” but decided to cross the junction as the Golf seemed far away.

Officers also alleged he claimed the Golf was going “far too fast” but by the time he realised this, it was too late.

Ksiakez, of Sycamore Close, Towcester, admitted causing death by careless driving at Cambridge Crown Court.

But after a five-day trial, jurors found him guilty of three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and another eight counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday (November 17).

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a truly heartbreaking collision that I’m sure is still remembered by many, not least the loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives or were injured that day.

“Ksiakez was a bus driver responsible for his passengers on that fateful evening. He made a significant driving error in failing to recognise the presence of the junction despite the numerous warning signs available to him, this was dangerous and the jurors agreed.