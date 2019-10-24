Kettering girl chased by man on her way to school

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man followed and chased an 11-year-old girl on her way to school.

The incident happened on Monday, October 21, between 8.15am to 8.50am when the girl said she saw a man staring at her through a window at her home in St Peter's Avenue, Kettering, and later chased her on her walk to school.

Shortly after the girl spotted the man through her window she left the address to walk to school.

She then noticed the man had started to follow her.

The man followed her through Gordon Street, Thorngate Street, Albert Street, Ford Street, Montagu Street, Bath Road and Nelson Street.

The girl started to run away and the man ran after her. He only stopped once the girl reached the school.

Police say the man then waved at the girl and walked away up Wood Street.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s, very tall and slim.

He is described as having no facial hair but police said: "[he had] something distinctive about his chin/mouth area."

The man was wearing faded black jeans, a black hoody with a white stripe across the chest and shoulders and black shoes.

He wore the hood up over a black beanie hat which was pulled down low just above his eyebrows.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.