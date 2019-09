A man who indecently exposed himself in Kettering's town centre has been handed a fine.

Adrian Hillyer, 34, was seen pulling down his trousers and flashing his genitals in Newland Street on August 14.

Hillyer, of Duke Street in Kettering, was charged with indecent exposure and admitted the crime at Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

Magistrates fined him £100.

Hillyer was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.