Kettering curry house fire under investigation

A fire at a former Kettering curry house is under investigation.
Three fire crews were called to the old Kettering Balti House in Queen Street after a blaze broke out at about 10pm last night (Monday).
Firefighters managed to contain the fire and quickly put it out.
Police were also called to manage traffic around the one-way street while the fire was being tackled.
It's the latest in a line of incidents at the old curry house, which had a £190,000 cannabis factory inside until police found it last month.
Two weeks ago police were called back to the closed restaurant after a man broke in before having a snooze inside.
A police spokesman said: "The cause of the fire is still being investigated."
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.