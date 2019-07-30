Kettering curry house fire under investigation

A fire at a former Kettering curry house is under investigation.

Three fire crews were called to the old Kettering Balti House in Queen Street after a blaze broke out at about 10pm last night (Monday).

Police at the curry house two weeks ago.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire and quickly put it out.

Police were also called to manage traffic around the one-way street while the fire was being tackled.

It's the latest in a line of incidents at the old curry house, which had a £190,000 cannabis factory inside until police found it last month.

Two weeks ago police were called back to the closed restaurant after a man broke in before having a snooze inside.

A police spokesman said: "The cause of the fire is still being investigated."

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.