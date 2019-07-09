Kettering crime rate soars over last decade

The crime rate in Kettering has shot up by more than 50 per cent over the past decade.

Kettering councillor Mick Scrimshaw revealed the figures at the council’s town forum meeting last night (Jul 8) after tracking back through crime reports given by police to Kettering Council.

Recorded crime in Kettering borough has increased by more than 50 percent in the past decade.

During 2009 there were 5,353 crimes recorded in Kettering compared to 8,231 recorded between June last year and this June, making it a 54 per cent hike in total crime during the 10-year period.

The rising crime levels in the town have been a concern for some time, with councillors regularly expressing their anxiety about how crime and anti-social behaviour has rocketed in the market town.

There are regular reports from police about criminal incidents and last week a woman was robbed by a man on a motorbike.

The town has also become under siege from drug factories with a £3m cannabis farm set up at the former Gala Bingo raided last month, and other drugs farms found in the borough.

The town has 16 county lines – organised drug gangs – operating from it with a number of suspected Kettering drug dealers caught in a police operation last month.

Cllr Scrimshaw, who is leader of the Labour opposition group, said the figures were ‘startling’.

He said: “Since 2010 we have had a rising crime rate in Kettering by 54 per cent and I think that is a startling figure. Whatever the reason for that, it is clear that the people of Kettering are being let down. There is a problem there and we need to solve it. Whether this is because of social problems, lack of policing, austerity, I don’t know.”

Insp Scott Little, who is in charge of the Kettering and Corby police neighbourhood teams, said at the meeting that there was currently an extra robbery a week being carried out in the town compared to the same period last year. There were 139 robberies in the period from June 2018 to this June compared to 87 in the same 12 months before.

Figures in a report say that crime has risen in the town by 13 per cent in the past year.

The inspector said that resolution rates were not where he wanted them to be. Overall just 15 per cent of total crime was resolved with 1,288 incidents solved. This compares to 30 per cent of crimes resolved in 2009.

Last month (June) the Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the national resolution rate was ‘woefully low’.