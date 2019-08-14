Kettering crash: victim left with life-changing injuries

A man hit by a car in Kettering's town centre yesterday has been left with life-changing injuries.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was hit by a dark red Citroen C4 in Gold Street near the parking bays just after 1pm.

The scene of yesterday's crash.

Police and paramedics attended, with the air ambulance landing in Meadow Road park, and he was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious leg injuries.

This morning a police spokesman said he remains there with "serious, life-changing injuries to his legs".

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 80s, was taken to Kettering General Hospital with a back injury.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

The crash took place near these parking bays.

A nearby shopkeeper said he heard a "loud bang" and "lots of screaming".

Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an investigation into the crash and a police spokesman said they had been contacted by a number of people.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 19*428849.