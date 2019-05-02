Kettering county lines drug dealer jailed

A member of a county lines gang supplying drugs in Kettering has been jailed.

Jamal Robinson, 18, previously of Treetops in Northampton, was arrested on Friday, March 29.

He was found in possession of a large quantity of Class A drugs and in excess of £600 cash connected to drug supply.

At Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (April 30) Robinson was jailed for 32 months.

Police have been battling an estimated 16 county lines in the town as part of Operation Serpent.

Detective Sergeant Alan Rooney said: “Operation Serpent is dedicated to ridding Kettering of county lines gangs and I am pleased to see this sentence handed out to one of its drug dealers.

“County lines exploit the vulnerable – the drug dealer at the top takes none of the risks but all of the money while exploiting children and vulnerable adults who are the ones putting themselves in danger.

“Operation Serpent will continue to tackle these gangs in Kettering and we will not stop until we rid this town of the county lines and put the ones responsible behind bars.”