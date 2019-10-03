Kettering burglar flees after being disturbed

A burglar was disturbed as he tried to get into a Kettering house.

The incident happened at about midnight on Saturday (September 28) in Canon Street when the man attempted to enter through an insecure rear door.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as a black male, about 6ft tall and of a slim build.

"He was wearing a black puffer jacket and black gloves.

"It is believed he accessed the rear of the house via an alleyway on the even number side of the street."

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.