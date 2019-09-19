Kettering Asda petrol kiosk shut 'due to criminal activity'

The petrol kiosk at Asda in Kettering has been taped off and closed for the day with a sign saying it's 'due to criminal activity'.

A photo taken at the petrol station in Cunliffe Drive off Northfield Avenue this morning shows the kiosk area taped off by red and white paint.

According to a customer, the sign at the kiosk read: "Due to criminal activity and circumstances beyond our control, the kiosk will be closed for the day."

Asda Kettering said they would not be commenting on the matter, other than to say customers can still pay at the pump.

The customer who saw the petrol station kiosk was closed said they could not see any visible damage but the blinds in the kiosk have been pulled down.

A police spokesman has since said the kiosk was burgled in the early hours of Sunday morning.