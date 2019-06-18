Kebab shop worker sexually assaulted Kettering schoolgirls

A kebab shop worker will be deported after sexually assaulting two children in Kettering.

Dean Hristov, 40, was jailed at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday) after he was found guilty of four sexual assaults in the town.

Dean Hristov.

On April 12 last year he attacked a woman who was on the phone to her boyfriend in School Lane, near the shop he worked at which was not named in court.

Twelve days later on April 24 he sexually assaulted two young girls in London Road. He also approached a third girl and "attached himself" to her, the court heard.

Later that day he attacked another woman in Rockingham Road. The court heard he smelled of alcohol at the time.

Hristov, formerly of Silver Street, had already been convicted of "serious" offences in his native Turkey.

Jailing him for 30 months, judge Michael Fowler said: "You are not a man of good character."

He said it was "clear" that he had targeted the schoolgirls because of their age and that they were vulnerable.

The court also heard how the attack on a woman in School Lane had left his victim anxious and cautious about leaving the house alone.

Prosecuting, Paul Prior said: "She is disgusted that a man touched her and she was not able to do anything to prevent it happening."

Mitigating, Charles Durrant said Hristov had "momentary lapses of judgement".

Hristov has been on remand since May last year and Mr Durrant added that this had had an impact on him in the "alien country" that the UK is to him.

He said: "He is very ready and willing to be removed from the UK to Turkey."

Hristov was jailed for 18 months for the School Lane attack. He received 12-month prison sentences for sexually assaulting the two children, to run concurrently with each other but consecutive to the 18-month term.

A six-month sentence for sexually assaulted a woman in Rockingham Road was concurrent to the others giving a total sentence of 30 months.

Half will be served in custody - meaning he will only be behind bars for a matter of weeks given his time on remand - before he is subject to automatic deportation.

He was placed on the sex offender register indefinitely, barred from working with children and made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Michael Fowler said: "It's to be hoped that you will not commit any other offences of this nature, in this country or any other country.

"But I consider it [the order] necessary to protect anyone in this country, should you return, from serious harm."