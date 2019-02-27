Jewellery and cash stolen from a Northampton home

Burglars ransacked a house in Great Billing during a burglary last week.

Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

South Priors Court

South Priors Court

Between 5.45pm and 8.15pm on Friday, February 22, a property in South Priors Court was broken into.

The intruders made an untidy search, stealing jewellery and a quantity of cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.