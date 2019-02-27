Jewellery and cash stolen from a Northampton home

Burglars ransacked a house in Great Billing during a burglary last week.
Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
Between 5.45pm and 8.15pm on Friday, February 22, a property in South Priors Court was broken into.
The intruders made an untidy search, stealing jewellery and a quantity of cash.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.