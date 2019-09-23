Jet ski seized from Wellingborough house

Police responding to reports of suspicious activity seized an unusual item this morning (Monday) - a jet ski.

The white Yamaha Pro TX Marine Jet appeared overnight outside a house in Stanwell Way, Wellingborough, prompting a member of the public to report it as suspicious at about 8am.

A police spokesman said: "Officers went to check it out and suspected it to be stolen, so seized it on that basis."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police are now trying to establish who its owner is.

Anyone who knows who owns it should contact police on 101 quoting incident 104 of today's date.

Full documentation will be required as proof of ownership.

On Twitter PC Chris Foster, from the neighbourhood policing team, said: "Not every day you seize a jet ski!"