Jail for man caught with knife in Corby supermarket

A thief caught with a knife in a Corby supermarket has been put behind bars.

Alexander Livingstone, 47, was found in possession of the weapon at the Asda superstore in Phoenix Parkway on April 3.

Livingstone, who had already previously been convicted of possessing a bladed article, had stolen Champagne worth £76 from the supermarket.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month Livingstone, of Landseer Court in the town, was jailed for six months for the knife incident.

He was also given four weeks in prison for stealing the alcohol, to run concurrently, and ordered to pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £115 and compensation of £76.

Magistrates also gave Livingstone, who admitted all charges facing him, further concurrent sentences after a string of thefts from Co-ops in Corby.

He was given prison sentences of six weeks and four weeks for stealing coffee as well as jail terms of six weeks and four weeks for stealing meat.