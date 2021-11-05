Jail for driver over high speed police chase through Northampton while under influence of drugs

A man who drove through a crime scene during a high speed police chase around Northampton while under the influence of drugs has been jailed for almost two years.

Mark Rogers damaged two police vehicles and two parked cars, nearly hit a pedestrian, drove on the wrong side of the road and more during the pursuit last month.

The 34-year-old, of Lawford Road, Leicester, was imprisoned for a year and 10 months and disqualified from driving for almost six years at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (November 5).

Mark Rogers. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking told him: "This was a very bad prolonged course of dangerous driving in a residential area by a person under the influence of drugs who had a bad record and who then carried out extremely dangerous manoeuvres."

Rogers' chase started after he agreed to move a van for a friend despite being disqualified from driving and having taken amphetamines at around 8.40pm on October 10, the court heard.

Police pursued the father-of-one around St James, Dallington and other residential areas of Northampton as he hit speeds of 50mph.

At one point, Rogers drove into a crime scene set up by police, through the distinctive blue tape and into a vehicle, which had an officer inside, before driving off.

The defendant also deliberately reversed into a chasing police vehicle, causing significant damage, which would have stopped it from being used while it was repaired.

Judge Lucking told him: "If a member of your family couldn't get assistance because one of these vehicles was out of action, not least the cost to the public purse, you would be absolutely horrified."

Furthermore, Rogers mounted the pavement, forcing a pedestrian to jump out of the way, his van had a flat tyre after a while and was swerving around and he also drove down a closed road.

Eventually the defendant jumped out of the van as it was stopping and ran into some gardens before going through an open window, where he was arrested.

Rogers pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and two counts of criminal damage at Northampton Magistrates' Court on October 11.

The crown court heard the married man had moved away from Northampton to Leicester to get away from drug gangs, which had caused him to become addicted to cocaine - he had stopped taking cocaine but used amphetamines instead.

Rogers was visiting friends in the town and taking drugs when they kept asking him to move a van - he declined saying he was banned but he eventually relented.

"He saw a police officer behind him, realised he was in trouble and in his words, he panicked and committed the offences that have been set out," the defence solicitor said.

The defence solicitor said while Rogers' record is 'very bad' - 90 previous convictions - they were all while under the influence of drugs so he would benefit from a rehabilitation course.

The defendant is a full-time carer for his wife, her sister from Cornwall has been looking after while he was on remand in custody, and his laywer asked for him not to be jailed for her sake.

Judge Lucking denied the laywer's suggestion for a pre-sentence report and potential suspended sentence as his offending was so serious.

"I have every sympathy for your poor wife and child but the only person to blame for them having no one to care for them is you," the judge told him.