Jail for Corby supermarket robber

A man who robbed two women in the space of four days at a Corby supermarket has been jailed.

Alan Succo, 31, admitted the two robberies at Morrisons in Oakley Road at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Alan Succo.

Succo, of Alberta Close in the town, robbed a woman at a cashpoint at the supermarket on July 30.

And just days later he struck again and robbed a 71-year-old woman.

He approached the elderly victim in the car park on August 2 and grabbed her handbag from her arm, causing her to fall to the ground. He was then chased off by a member of the public.

Succo was jailed for three years and nine months.