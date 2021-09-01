'It could have cost a life': Northamptonshire man caught driving without a tyre charged with drink driving

A 29-year-old Northamptonshire man has been charged with drink driving after police officers saw him driving his car with a tyre missing.

A man was driving a silver Vauxhall in Victoria Promenade on Saturday, August 28 at around 11.55pm when police made the driver stop.

The driver then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot but was caught a short time later by police officers.

A man was seen by police driving around in this car on Saturday night.

The man has been charged in connection with drink driving, failing to stop for a police officer and using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury.