Irthlingborough thief stole paramedic’s bag as they tried to help unconscious man

A paramedic had their bag stolen as they rushed to treat a man with serious injuries in Irthlingborough.

Emergency services raced to Victoria Street and cordoned off nearby Crispin Court after the man was found unconscious on January 3.

Crispin Court was taped off by police.

As an East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) paramedic arrived to treat him an emergency response bag, containing basic life support equipment, was stolen from their boot.

Police said it rendered them unable to treat him.

The 46-year-old man, Ben Foley, was taken to hospital where he later died. An inquest into his death was opened and is expected to be resumed at a later date.

Samson Ngoy, 22, of Crispin Court in Windmill Road, was later charged with theft of the paramedic’s bag and admitted the offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week.

Magistrates fined him £200. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Kelvin Langford, security management specialist for EMAS, said: “We take all thefts very seriously and every penny spent on replacing stolen items could have been spent on our patients instead.

“The stolen response bag in this case costs between £600 to £800.

“We investigate all cases and where offenders can be identified, and work in partnership with police to take the strongest action possible.”