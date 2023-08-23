Irthlingborough man wanted after failing to turn up at court

News you can trust since 1897
Call police on 101 if you have any information about his whereabouts
By Sam Wildman
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:32 BST

Police have launched a bid to track down an Irthlingborough man who is wanted on a warrant.

Kieron Soares, whose last known address is Archfield Terrace, is being sought after failing to appear at court over a driving offence.

Anyone who sees Soares, aged 31, who or has information on where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 22000575372 .