Irthlingborough man charged with drink driving after early hours collision in Northamptonshire village

An Irthlingborough man has been charged with drink driving after a single vehicle collision in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened just after 1am on Saturday (April 8) in Wilby, when a car crashed into a property wall.

A Northamtponshire Police spokeswoman said: “Lee Pravin Sadrani, of Scarborough Street, Irthlingborough, has been charged with drink driving in connection with this incident.

The incident happened in Main Road, Wilby.

"It happened in Main Road when a grey Audi A3 collided with a property wall.