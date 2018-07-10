Images of men wanted over brawl and disorder in Northampton following England's World Cup win released

CCTV images relating to a fight outside a Northampton pub and disorder in Wellingborough Road following England's World Cup win have been released by police.

Officers what for help to identify a number of people they would like to speak to following two incidents of disorder in Northampton on Saturday afternoon (July 7).

Click here to see the CCTV images of wanted people released by Northamptonshire Police

One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and another for being drunk and disorderly after England’s 2-0 success put them into the semi-finals.

They are urging those pictured or anyone who recognises them to contact police.

Images 1-6 relate to a fight that took place outside The Old Bank pub in Guildhall Road, Northampton, at about 5pm.

Image 7 relates to an incident of disorder in Wellingborough Road, between 5pm and 5.15pm, which happened after a large number of people had left the Pickering Phipps pub and were cheering, waving and dancing in the road, obstructing traffic.

Anyone who recognises any of the people pictured is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Superintendent Dennis Murray said: “We believe those pictured will be able to help us with the investigation into the incidents on Saturday and I would urge them to come forward and help us with our inquiries.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the remaining matches peacefully and safely, and we will crack down on those who, whether through over-exuberance or intentionally, behave in a disorderly way or commit offences.

“We hope people will continue to enjoy the football and the sunshine, and we will have additional officers on duty on Wednesday and at the weekend during the England games, to provide reassurance and enforcement as necessary.”

Click here to see the CCTV images of wanted people released by Northamptonshire Police