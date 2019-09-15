Ignoring dog law costs Burton Latimer man almost £1,000

A Burton Latimer dog owner has been prosecuted for failing to keep his pet's microchip details up-to-date.

Dan Rudd, of Station Road, was asked to update the details on a number of occasions but failed to do so and ignored a notice served by Kettering Council.

He was taken to Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this month but did not turn up and the case was proven in his absence.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £974.80 - made up of a £250 fine, £694.80 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Microchipping is the most effective tool for our wardens to re-unite dog owners with their lost pets.

"However, it’s only useful if the information on the chip is kept up-to-date and it is the owner’s legal responsibility to ensure this is done.

"If you move house, you must contact the database company that your dog is registered with and update your details."

Under The Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015, dog owners must ensure that their pet is microchipped and that the owner’s details are kept up-to-date.

Last year a Kettering man was prosecuted for failing to microchip his dogs in a landmark case.

Updating microchip details can be easily done over the phone or online and can cost as little as £15 depending on the database.

To request a dog microchipping appointment online visit www.kettering.gov.uk/dogs or call 01536 410333.