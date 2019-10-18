Hunt for teenage boy after attempted rape on girl in Northampton

A teenage boy pushed a girl into a secluded part of a footpath in Blackthorn before trying to rape her, police have said.

Between 6.40pm and 6.55pm last night (Thursday, October 17) an unknown teenage boy walked behind a girl through Lingswood Park.

He then walked onto a footpath running between Lings Way and Lark Rise, and then onto another footpath leading from Lark Rise into Flintcombe Rise.

As they approached Flintcombe Rise, the boy spoke to the girl to try to get her attention.

When she ignored him he pushed her into a secluded part of the path and sexually assaulted her.

He pushed her to the floor before she was able to elbow him and run away.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as a black male, aged 17-18, around 5ft 9in of average build, with black hair worn in braids, muscular looking hands, a very deep voice and smelled of sweat. He wore grey jogging bottoms."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.