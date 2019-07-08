Hunt for pair who attacked and robbed elderly man in Northampton

A 75-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his phone, wallet and keys in Northampton on Saturday night.

The victim was mugged by a man and a woman while walking on Hood Street near to the junction of Kettering Road between 11pm and 11.55pm.

The man was attacked on Hood Street, Northampton. Photo: Google

The man is described as white, in his 40s, about 5ft 4in, of stocky build, wearing a dark shabby suit jacket and trousers.

He had short dark hair, wore glasses, was clean shaven, and had round facial features.

The woman was also white, with blonde dreadlock-style hair, about 5ft, of slim build and wearing loose fitting clothing.

Witnesses to the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.