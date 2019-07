Fire crews are at the scene of a huge fire in Corby.

Traffic is building up after the blaze broke out in Princewood Road on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate this lunchtime.

Six appliances were called at just after 12.30pm this afternoon (Thursday).

Residents and those in local area are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

A section of Princewood Road has been closed while firefighters deal with the incident.

More to follow.