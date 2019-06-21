High visibility Corby police officers remove three youths from town centre after horror attack

Police say they have removed three people from the town this evening after powers were put in place to help them move on aggressive or rowdy people.

A senior Northants Police Officer gave authorisation for a dispersal order to be placed on the area around Corporation Street and George Street throughout this weekend following an attack on a homeless man that has sent shockwaves through the town.

Although the man was not seriously injured, the incident has brought to the fore discussion on how to tackle Corby’s youth gang issue.

This evening (Friday, June 21), a 48-hour Section 35 dispersal order was slapped on the town centre to allow officers to remove people causing a nuisance. If they return, they could be prosecuted.

Police were on patrol at troublespots and at 8pm they said they had already removed three people from the town.

Volunteers from homeless charity Corby Rise today praised the actions of a brave woman who shielded the man from the blows of the gang of up to 40 young people who have been running amok in the town for months.

Several dispersal orders have been placed on the town in the past year to try to stop the worst of he behaviour.

Anyone witnessing violence should phone 999 immediately.