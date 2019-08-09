Have you seen this wanted Wellingborough man?

A Wellingborough man is wanted by police after failing to attend court.

Cory Tuthill, 24, of Finedon Road, failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 29.

He is charged with one count of racially aggravated assault by beating and two counts of assault by beating.

The charges relate to incidents which took place in Wellingborough on July 11.

A police spokesman said Tuthill is believed to be in the Wellingborough, Rushden or East Northamptonshire area.

Anyone with information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19000398008.