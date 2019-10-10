Have you seen this jewellery? Police release photos of items stolen from Irchester

Police are hoping pictures of jewellery stolen from Irchester might help trace the missing items.

The jewellery, including rings, a necklace and earrings was stolen during a break-in at a property in Larch Close, Irchester.

The jewellery includes a distinctive snowflake pendant necklace and a diamond heart necklace, as well as a number of rings with precious stones.

The break-in happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday, September 9.

Anyone who saw the burglary, has seen the jewellery or been offered similar items for sale should call the police.

Northamptonshire Police can be called on 101 or Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555111.

