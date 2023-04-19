Have you seen these two children? Police launch appeal for missing Northampton youngsters aged nine and 10

Northamptonshire Police are looking for missing children Samantha, aged 9, and Marvin, aged 10; they were last seen at around 4 pm on the 30th of April 2023 in Bellinge, Northampton.

Marvin is described as having a skinny build, 3 foot 10 inches in height, short blonde/brown hair wearing an army top and black and red shorts.

Samantha has a slim build, 4 foot 9 inches in height, and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink crop top and blue jeans.

Samantha, aged 9, and Marvin, aged 10