News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
7 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
8 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
11 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
11 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Have you seen these two children? Police launch appeal for missing Northampton youngsters aged nine and 10

Public urged to call 999 if they see them

David Summers
By David Summers
Published 30th Apr 2023, 20:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 22:04 BST

Northamptonshire Police are looking for missing children Samantha, aged 9, and Marvin, aged 10; they were last seen at around 4 pm on the 30th of April 2023 in Bellinge, Northampton.

Marvin is described as having a skinny build, 3 foot 10 inches in height, short blonde/brown hair wearing an army top and black and red shorts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samantha has a slim build, 4 foot 9 inches in height, and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink crop top and blue jeans.

Samantha, aged 9, and Marvin, aged 10Samantha, aged 9, and Marvin, aged 10
Samantha, aged 9, and Marvin, aged 10
Most Popular

If you see these children, please call the police on 999, as we are concerned for their welfare.