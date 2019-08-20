Have you seen missing Northampton teenager Hermione?

Officers are appealing for information to help find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Northampton.

Hermione Hart was last seen around midday today (Tuesday, August 20) when she was wearing a black top, black leggings and black fluffy sliders.

Hermione pictured with dark hair.

She wore sunglasses and was carrying a black handbag and a white JD drawstring carrier bag.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Hermione is described as white, around 5ft 1in, of medium build.

"She has straight blond hair, usually worn in a high ponytail with extensions as shown in the top image, which was taken yesterday, Monday, August 19."

Before she was reported missing Hermione had suggested she may dye her hair black, as shown in the second photo, in which case her hair will appear much shorter without the ponytail extension.

Anyone who has seen Hermione or has information about where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference MPN 12632/19.