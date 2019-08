Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find a 15-year-old girl missing from Northampton.

Chantelle Strachen was last seen in the Far Cotton area at about 11.45am on Wednesday, August 14.

She is described as white, 5ft 8in, with long curly blonde hair, and was last seen wearing an Adidas hoodie, blue jeans and pink sliders.

Anyone who has seen Chantelle or has information about where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference MPN4/2574/19.