How's 2022 been for you so far? Chances are it's an improvement on this bunch all put behind bars during the first 31 days of the year.
They include an 18-year-old found guilty of murder, a thug who brutally beat his partner, a stalker, sex offenders and a drug dealer caught with crack cocaine in a Northampton hotel room.
STEFAN DRACA, 18, will serve a minimum 15 years after being found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook in Reynolds Road, Corby, in May 2020.
Domestic abuser ANDREW THOMPSON was just 16 days into a suspended sentence when he breached a restraining order for a third time in less than five months. The 47-year-old from Kettering was jailed for a year.
SEAN SHORTLAND tried to strangle a woman in a random attack in June 2020 after following her from a Tesco Express in Northampton. The 25-year-old from little Billing was jailed for a minimum 16 years in January after being found guilty at a trial last year.
Paedophile JOSHUA NEVES, 23, was jailed for 16 months after being caught with photos showing child abuse for a second time. Neves, of Broughton, near Kettering, was given a suspended sentence in 2020 — and now a routine check revealed more than 500 indecent images on his phone.